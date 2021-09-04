ECD man, woman arrested with over 1 kg marijuana

Police on the East Coast of Demerara have arrested a 37-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman after they were found in possession of some 1,012 grams of cannabis sativa.

The discovery was made sometime around 17:30 hours on Friday while the ranks were on patrol duty at Martyr’sville, ECD.

It was reported that a party of police were on mobile patrol duty in the Beterverwagting Station District.

Base on information received, the ranks went to the mentioned place where they contacted both suspects.

As a result, a search was conducted on suspect 1 who was sporting a black haversack and a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis was found. The suspect was told of the offence committed, cautioned and arrested.

A search was also conducted on suspect number 2 but nothing of evidential value was found on his person.

In the presence of the suspects, the ranks then searched their yard and found two black plastic bags which contained a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis.

They were both told of the offence committed, cautioned and suspect 2 was arrested.

The suspects were then escorted to the Beterverwagting Police Station where the suspected cannabis was weighed in their presence and amounted to 1,012 grams.

Investigations are ongoing.