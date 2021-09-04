ECD man, woman arrested with over 1 kg marijuana

0

Police on the East Coast of Demerara have arrested a 37-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman after they were found in possession of some 1,012 grams of cannabis sativa.

The discovery was made sometime around 17:30 hours on Friday while the ranks were on patrol duty at Martyr’sville, ECD.

It was reported that a party of police were on mobile patrol duty in the Beterverwagting Station District.

Base on information received, the ranks went to the mentioned place where they contacted both suspects.

As a result, a search was conducted on suspect 1 who was sporting a black haversack and a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis was found. The suspect was told of the offence committed, cautioned and arrested.

A search was also conducted on suspect number 2 but nothing of evidential value was found on his person.

In the presence of the suspects, the ranks then searched their yard and found two black plastic bags which contained a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis.

They were both told of the offence committed, cautioned and suspect 2 was arrested.

The suspects were then escorted to the Beterverwagting Police Station where the suspected cannabis was weighed in their presence and amounted to 1,012 grams.

Investigations are ongoing.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR