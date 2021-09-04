Berbice pensioner hit by GLDA pick-up

A 75-year-old pedestrian was this morning struck by a Guyana Livestock Development Authority (GLDA) pick-up vehicle, #PZZ 9759, on the Number 79 public road Corentyne, Berbice.

The accident occurred sometime around 09:00 hours. The victim has been identified as Maria Parboodial of lot 14 Grant 1802 Crabwood Creek, Corentyne.

Suspect: Grayson Halley, male, Berbice, in custody.

Police say the pick-up was driven by a 42-year-old Tucber Park New Amsterdam, Berbice, resident, who is employed with the GLDA at the time of the accident.

The vehicle was proceeding south along the eastern drive lane at a normal rate of speed when the victim walked across the road in the path of the motor pick-up.

The suspect alleges that he pulled slightly left to avoid a collision but collided with the victim.

As a result, the victim fell to the road surface which caused her to receive injuries to her head and body.

The suspect picked up the victim in a conscious condition and took her to the Skeldon Public Hospital to receive medical treatment.

The suspect has since been arrested and is assisting in the investigation as it continues.