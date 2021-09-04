Berbice pensioner hit by GLDA pick-up

0

A 75-year-old pedestrian was this morning struck by a Guyana Livestock Development Authority (GLDA) pick-up vehicle, #PZZ 9759, on the Number 79 public road Corentyne, Berbice.

The accident occurred sometime around 09:00 hours. The victim has been identified as Maria Parboodial of lot 14 Grant 1802 Crabwood Creek, Corentyne.

 

Suspect: Grayson Halley, male,  Berbice, in custody.

Police say the pick-up was driven by a 42-year-old Tucber Park New Amsterdam, Berbice, resident, who is employed with the GLDA at the time of the accident.

The vehicle was proceeding south along the eastern drive lane at a normal rate of speed when the victim walked across the road in the path of the motor pick-up.

The suspect alleges that he pulled slightly left to avoid a collision but collided with the victim.

As a result, the victim fell to the road surface which caused her to receive injuries to her head and body.

The suspect picked up the victim in a conscious condition and took her to the Skeldon Public Hospital to receive medical treatment.

The suspect has since been arrested and is assisting in the investigation as it continues.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR