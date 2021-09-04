2 injured in motorcycle collision on Essequibo Coast road

Two motorcyclists are now hospitalised with minor injuries after their bikes collided in the wee hours of today on the Sparta Public Road, Essequibo Coast.

The injured men are 21-year-old Japhith Moore of Lima, Essequibo Coast and 24-year-old Glensroy Stephen of Dartmouth, Essequibo Coast.

Police say at about 03:40 hours today, both motorcycles were proceeding north along the said road, allegedly at a fast rate of speed.

It is alleged by Glensroy Stephen that Japhith Moore drove into the rear of his motorcycle causing him to lose control, resulting in both of them falling onto the road, receiving injuries about their bodies.

Both men were picked up in a conscious condition and taken to the Suddie Public Hospital where they were admitted for lacerations and other injuries about their bodies.

Further investigations are ongoing.