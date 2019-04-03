Duo remanded for 2014 murder of businesswoman

Malcolm Cully and Shaheed Alli on Tuesday were jointly charged for the 2014 murder of businesswoman Sumintra Dinool and were taken to the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

The two men were not required to plea to the indictable charge which stated that at 04:00h on June 19, 2014, they gagged, bound to her bed and strangled 65-year-old businesswoman Sumintra Dinool at her Barr Street, Albouystown, Georgetown home.

Reports are, Dinool’s 42-year-old son, Shah Dinool, arrived home after a night out and found his bedroom ransacked. It was then that he became suspicious and went to check on his mother, who he found gagged and dead in bed.

Her hands and legs were bound with telephone cords and tied to the rails of the bed. The younger Dinool then raised an alarm and contacted his father, Sheik Dinool, who lived a few houses away.

Together with another son, the men went back to the house and waited for the police.

Media reports in 2014 stated that a number of electronic equipment, including a flat-screen television set and other items, were taken from the home. However, some cash was reportedly found in the slain woman’s bedroom.

According to media reports, the police had said that there were no visible signs of forced entry into the home.

The vendor had lived at the Albouystown property for about 46 years. At the time of the murder, the police had questioned the son, among several other persons.

The post-mortem showed that she died from strangulation.

Malcolm Cully and Shaheed Alli were remanded to prison and the case will continue on April 23, 2019.

Cully, a 27-year-old water vendor was previously charged and remanded for wounding Ronald Khan with intent to commit murder on May 18, 2018, at Cooper Street, Albouystown.

The Virtual Compliant in that case suffered a punctured lung, three broken ribs, several lacerations about his body for which he had to undergo surgery and his condition was listed as critical.