Housewife on bail for ganja possession

A housewife was on Tuesday brought before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan to answer to the charge of possession of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking.

Denisha Harris, a housewife of Lot 33 Campbelville Housing Scheme, Georgetown, denied the charge which stated on March 29, 2019, she had in her possession 91 grams of cannabis.

According to the prosecution’s case, police ranks from Kitty Police Station went to the home of the mother of three but as they approached the front door, she was seen running inside the house.

The prosecution is contending that a rank who stood guard outside the house noticed the 32-year-old woman throwing a bag through the window.

The rank picked up the bag and reportedly found 91 grams of cannabis and subsequently arrested her.

In court on Tuesday, Police Prosecutor Gordon Mansfield did not object to bail but asked for conditions to be applied if it is granted. She was released on $120,000 bail on the condition that she reports to the Kitty Police Station every Friday until the completion of the case. The case will continue on April 24, 2019