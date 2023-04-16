Driver stabbed to death during robbery at Eccles

A truck driver is now dead after he was stabbed to death during a late night robbery at Eccles, East Bank Demerara.

The dead man has been identified as 45-year-old Kerry Sears.

The robbery occurred at about 21:45hrs on Saturday at Dump Site Road in Eccles. Two other persons were also robbed by the four perpetrators, who were on two motorcycles. One of the suspects was armed with a gun and another with a knife.

Investigations revealed that at about 18:00h yesterday, Sears left his workplace headquarters, which is located at Herstelling, EBD, in Motor Canter GYY-2428 to do company business at Sarah Johanna, EBD. Thereafter, he was to proceed back to the company’s headquarters to conclude his duty for the day.

Another driver working for another company told investigators that he was also driving a motor lorry and when to Hope, EBD along with other workers. He said while he and the workers were heading back to their company’s parking lot at Eccles, one of the Porters on the Motor Lorry informed him that Kerry Sears (who once worked with their company) was signalling for them to stop.

As a result, the 45-year-old Lorry driver stopped and parked his vehicle on the southern side of the Eccles Dump Site Road, whilst the now-deceased man pulled up in the Motor Canter and parked behind their truck.

They all exited their respective vehicles and began conversing on the road. It is alleged that they were then confronted by the perpetrators who came from the western direction and held them at gunpoint.

A 22-year-old porter of Industrial Site, Eccles was relieved of one cellular phone valued at $25,000 and $16,000 cash, a 19-year-old worker who is also from Industrial Site was relieved of one cellular phone valued at $30,000, and one silver band valued at $5,000 cash.

It is alleged that Kerry Sears got into a confrontation with one of the perpetrators and was dealt a stab wound to the chest by the said perpetrator. After receiving the stab wound, Sears reportedly ran through a street on the northern side of Dump Site Road, where he fell to the ground. The perpetrators then made good their escape.

The Police and ambulance service were summoned to the scene, where Sears was pronounced dead at the scene by a doctor. The body was examined and a stab wound was seen on the chest area. The body was taken to Memorial Gardens Funeral Parlour and placed into cold storage awaiting a Post-mortem examination.

Several persons were contacted and interviewed including the driver and other occupants of the Motor Lorry, who related their stories. They are presently in police custody assisting with the investigations.

