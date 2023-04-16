Presidential Guard killed in EBD accident

A 24-year-old Police Corporal who was attached to the Presidential Guard Unit was killed in an early morning accident today.

Dead is Avandel Narine called “Kevin” of New Market Street, Georgetown. He was stationed at Castellani House.

According to police reports, the accident occurred sometime around 06:20h at Coverden, East Bank Demerara.

At the time, there were three other occupants in the vehicle – a silver grey Land Cruiser Jeep, PAD 3849 – including 22-year-old Cassie Atkinson of Kitty, Georgetown who was also injured in the crash.

Reports are that Narine was driving the vehicle south along the eastern side of the public road at Coverden, allegedly at a fast rate of speed, when he was seen overtaking several vehicles which were proceeding in the same direction.

During this, however, the driver reportedly lost control and collided with a lamppost situated on the western side of the road, and the vehicle ended up in a trench on the western side of the road.

As a result of the collision, the vehicle received extensive damage and the driver had to be taken out of the vehicle by the Police and public-spirited citizens in an unconscious condition, along with the other occupants. They were escorted to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre, East Bank Demerara.

Corporal Narine was pronounced dead on arrival by a Doctor on duty, while Atkinson was examined and subsequently transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where she was admitted as a patient in the Female Surgical Ward.

Corporal Narine’s body was transported to Memorial Gardens Funeral Home for storage, the police said.

Meanwhile, following the crash, Deputy Commissioner ‘Administration’ (ag.), Calvin Brutus; Head of the Presidential Guard, Assistant Commissioner Edgar Thomas, and the Force’s Welfare Officer, Ms Allison Moore, visited the grieving family of Police Corporal Narine this morning.

