Diplomatic Community meets GECOM on elections preparations

Members of the ABCE diplomatic community moments ago left the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) Headquarters after over two hours of meeting with the Chairman, Commissioners and members of the Commission’s Secretariat.

The meeting was attended by Canadian High Commissioner Lilian Chatterjee and the deputies of the United States Embassy, the British High Commission and the European Union.

During the meeting, the diplomats posed questions and sought clarifications from the GECOM representatives about preparations for elections.

According to the Commissioners, no advice was offered.