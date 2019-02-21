Diplomatic Community meets GECOM on elections preparations

0
Terry Steers Conzales – Deputy Chief of Mission, Embassy of the United States of America;
Lilian Chatterjee – High Commissioner of Canada to Guyana;
Ray Davidson – Deputy High Commissioner of the United Kingdom to Guyana;
Philippe Coessens – Minister Counsellor / Deputy Head of Delegation, European Union.

Members of the ABCE diplomatic community moments ago left the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) Headquarters after over two hours of meeting with the Chairman, Commissioners and members of the Commission’s Secretariat.

The meeting was attended by Canadian High Commissioner Lilian Chatterjee and the deputies of the United States Embassy, the British High Commission and the European Union.

During the meeting, the diplomats posed questions and sought clarifications from the GECOM representatives about preparations for elections.

According to the Commissioners, no advice was offered.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.