Attempted break and enter at GWI Chesney Office

Police are now investigating an attempted break and enter at the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) Chesney Office, Region Six (6).

Reports are that the attempted robbery occurred in the wee hours of Wednesday.

According to GWI, around 03:30h the security officer of the facility reported that he heard a sound emanating from the western side of the building.

Upon inspection, he noticed a lone perpetrator in the compound next to the office. However, the man, upon being detected, quickly made good his escape.

Further inspections carried out saw the window to the western side of the property opened.

It was also observed that books and bags were on the floor, and checks at the back door, which is located on the southern side of the building, showed evidence of attempts to pry the door open.

As such, an alarm was raised and the Police was alerted. The suspect is presently being hunted.