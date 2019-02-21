Traffic Advisory: Road Closures on Friday and Saturday

The Guyana Police Force Traffic Department wishes to advice members of the public that the following roads will be closed from 17:00hrs on Friday February 22, 2019 for the Flag Raising Ceremony at D’Urban Park:-

(1) Mandela and Hadfield Street (No Entry West)

(2) Homestretch and Mandela Avenue (No Entry west)

(3) Brickdam and College Road. (No Entry East)

(4) Hadfield and College Road (No entry East)

(5) Haley and College Road (No Entry East)

(6) South Road and Oronoque Street (No Entry East)

(7) Chappel and D’Urban (No Entry North)

(8) D’Urban and John Street (No Entry North)

(9) Regent and Vlissengen Road (No Entry South)

(10) Shiv Chanderpaul Drive and South Road (No Entry East).

Additionally, the following roads will be closed from 07:00hrs on Saturday February 23, 2019 for the Mashramani Celebration:-

(1) Camp and Lamaha Street (No Entry North)

(2) Cowan and Camp Street (No Entry East)

(3) Woolford Avenue and Camp Street (No Entry West)

(4) Camp and Barrack Street (No Entry East)

(5) Camp and Thomas Land (No Entry West)

(6) Parade and Young Street (No Entry North)

(7) Young and High Street (No Entry East)

(8) Camp and Seawall Road (No Entry South)

(9) Dowdin Street and Vlissengen Road (No Entry West)

(10) Lamaha and Irving Street (No Entry East)

(11) Danrad Street and Vlissengen Road (No Entry West)

(12) Da Silva Street and Vlissengen Road (No Entry West)

(13) Garnett Street and Vlissengen Road (No Entry West)

(14) Barimita Avenue and Vlissengen Road (No Entry West)

(15) Eping Avenue and Vlissengen Road (No Entry West)

(16) Woolford Avenue and JB Singh Road (No Entry East)

(17) Anira and Irving Street (No Entry East)

(18) Laluni and Irving Street (No Entry East)

(19) Church and Peter Rose Street (No Entry East)

(20) North Road and Shiv- Chanderpaul Drive (No Entry East)

(21) South Road and Shiv- Chanderpaul Drive (No Entry East)

(22) Brickdam and Old College Road (No Entry East)

(23) Hadfield Street and Old College Road (No Entry East)

(24) Hadfield and Chappel Street (No Entry West)

(25) Mandela and Homestretch (No Entry West)

(26) Mandela and Hadfield Street (No Entry West)