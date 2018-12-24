Diamond Secondary School partially destroyed by fire

A fire of unknown origin has partially destroyed the Diamond Secondary School on Monday morning. Neighbours were this morning awakened by screams after the fire was seen blazing from the compound of the institution.

Reports indicated that a security guard at the school noticed flames emanating from the front building of the compound and quickly raised an alarm. With the assistance of public spirited citizens, the fire was contained to one location.

When Inews visited the school, the security guard declined to comment on the incident.

Nevertheless, Fire Prevention Officer Andrew Holder could not provide any information as it relates to the cause of the fire but noted that the incident is currently being investigated.

However, the fire service was quick to respond and the blaze was put out in a matter of minutes. Investigations are ongoing.