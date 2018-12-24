Jagdeo, Granger to meet early January

Following Friday’s historic passage of the no confidence motion, a meeting will be scheduled between Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo and President David Granger when he returns from Cuba in January.

The president will leave Guyana tomorrow for his third round of chemotherapy treatment.

However, Jagdeo announced the proposed meeting during his press briefing earlier today during which he read a letter from Minister of State Joseph Harmon. In the letter, the Harmon promised that a precise date for the meeting will be set upon the President’s return.

In addition, Jagdeo told the press that he would have received an official document from Clerk of the National Assembly Sherlock Issacs, certifying the passage of the no confidence motion.

This, he posited takes on special significance as certain sections of society have raised questions about the validity of the vote, despite it being recognized not only by the government itself but the National Assembly and international community.

The no confidence motion brought by the Opposition Peoples Progressive Party against the Government was successfully passed when Alliance For Change (AFC) Member of Parliament Charandass Persaud broke ranks and voted in favour of the motion.

A total of 10 MPs debated the motion, but when the dust was settled and a vote of division was called, Persaud’s vote changed the numbers to 33 in favour of the motion versus Government’s 32 votes against the motion.

Hours after the historic event, President David Granger has said he is eager to engage the Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo on any concerns he may have. He also provided assurances that there will be no confrontations.

The President’s expression of eagerness to meet with the Opposition Leader came hours after Jagdeo said the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) is ready and willing to work with the coalition Government to determine the way forward.