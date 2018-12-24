President wings out for more treatment on Christmas Day

Two weeks after completing his second round of Chemotherapy treatment in Cuba, President David Granger is expected to depart Guyana on Christmas Day to continue with his treatment.

The Guyana Times understands that the Head of State summoned an emergency meeting this morning at his office with top officials of the joint services and his cabinet.

It is not clear how long the president intends to stay in Cuba but from reports received, he is in good spirit.

Since his return to Guyana on December 11, the president was not seen in public but the Guyana Times learnt that he is now sporting a bald head.

This, an official stated is a customary when someone is being treated for Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, a form of cancer.

The President is being treated and evaluated at the Centro de Investigaciones Medico Quirurgicas (CIMEQ) in Havana.