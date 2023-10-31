Decomposed body found in Pomeroon house

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of 67-year-old David Jose, whose decomposed body was found in his house at Grant Providence, Lower Pomeroon River, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam).

The discovery was made on Monday by family member, Ruel Thurnell, upon receiving information of a foul stench coming from the property.

Police said at about 09:30hrs on Monday, a woman informed the now dead man’s niece, Vanessa Clarke, a shopkeeper of Grant Hope, Lower Pomeroon River, that a stench was emanating from Jose’s residence.

The man’s 44-year-old niece related the information to her brother-in-law, Thurnell, who subsequently went to the residence where he discovered the decomposed body, lying face up, clad in a multi-coloured jersey, grey trousers and a pair of long boots.

A report was subsequently made at the Charity Police Station by Clarke, who informed the Police that her uncle had high blood pressure and that he would regularly consume alcohol.

Due to the decomposed state of the body, it was immediately buried.

Further investigations are ongoing.

