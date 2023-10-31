Essequibo rice farmer found dead in backdam

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 47-year-old rice farmer, whose body was on Tuesday found at the Devonshire Castle backdam, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam).

Dead is Mohindra Mohan, also known as ‘Boyo’, who resided at Devonshire Castle, Essequibo Coast.

Mohan lived with his mother, a 69-year-old woman who informed police that her son had left home at around 04:30hrs on Tuesday on his bicycle to his farm.

Then at around 07:00hrs, the woman said she received information that her son was seen lying on the roadway in the backdam.

The pensioner said she immediately ventured to the area where she saw her son lying motionless, and his bicycle was next to him.

A report was subsequently made to the police. The body was examined, and no mark of violence was seen, according to the police.

A postmortem will be conducted.

