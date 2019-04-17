Daughter accused of killing mother faints in court, taken to hospital

The 47-year-old daughter who is accused of killing her mother appeared at the Fort Wellington Magistrate Court this morning where she fainted two times, causing Magistrate Rabindranauth Singh to order that she seek medical attention.

Cameela Jameer fainted during her first court appearance, causing the case to be adjourned.

Some five minutes later, she returned to the courtroom, where she fainted again.

As a result, the Magistrate was unable to read the charge.

The woman reportedly confessed to killing her mother, Rookmin Jameer, 67, on Friday last.

This publication understands that after the confession, Cameela took investigators to the scene of the crime, where she led them to a chopper inside of the house, stating that it was the weapon she used to kill the woman.

The pensioner was on Friday found with her throat slit near her kitchen door and her daughter had at that time told police that she was the one to have made the gruesome discovery.