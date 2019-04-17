BREAKING: CID ranks question Jagdeo on “chase them out” comments

Ranks of the Criminal Investigation Department today visited Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo at his Church Street Office.

Inews understands that the ranks questioned Jagdeo about his statements made at Babu Jaan on March 11, 2019.

Jagdeo, in return, submitted a statement.

Just yesterday, the PPP said it was reliably informed that the Ministry of the Presidency and Congress Place instructed the Police Force to arrest and charge Jagdeo for his comments made at the Babu Jaan meeting.

However, the Ministry and Congress Place have denied issuing any instructions.

The Force had also denied receiving instructions but it did not deny plans to arrest Jagdeo.