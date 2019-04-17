Handyman arrested for robbing trainee nurses

A robbery suspect who allegedly robbed two trainee nurses last night on Main Street, Georgetown and was apprehended by public spirited citizens and handed over to the police, is now a patient under guard at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation in a stable condition, nursing a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The 27 year-old handyman of ‘D’ Field Sophia, reportedly whilst being escorted to an East Bank Demerara Police Station Lockups, fled from the police vehicle on High Street and after a period of pursuit, was shot by one of the armed escorts.

The Guyana Police Force said it applauds the efforts by members of the public for supporting law enforcement and wishes to thank those responsible for the apprehension of the suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.