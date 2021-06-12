‘Crabby’ jailed 24 months for breaking into Lusignan home

A man was on Friday sentenced to 24 months after he was arraigned on break and enter and larceny charges.

Syad Mohammed called “Crabby”, 34, unemployed of Lusignan, East Coast Demerara, appeared before Magistrate Fazil Azure at the Vigilance Magistrate’s Court to answer to the charge, which stated that he broke and entered the property of a 47-year-old domestic worker of Lusignan, and stole from her.

He pleaded guilty and was sentenced immediately to six months and 18 months

imprisonment respectively.