Tabitha Sarabo-Halley, Jaipaul Sharma form new political parties to join APNU

Current Opposition Member of Parliament, who resigned from the Working People’s Alliance (WPA) after it left the A Partnership for National Unity in August 2020, and former Minister under the previous Coalition Government, Jaipaul Sharma, who also resigned from politics last August, both formed their respective political parties and have since joined the APNU grouping.

See below for a statement from the APNU today in which it welcomes the two new parties:

The Executive Council of A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) on Friday 11th June announced its acceptance of applications from two new political parties to join the ten-year-old Partnership.

The new parties – Equal Rights and Justice Party (ERJP) and Guyana Nation Builders Movement (GNBM) – are led by former ministers in the APNU+AFC coalition administration, Mr. Jaipaul Sharma and Mrs. Tabitha Sarabo-Halley, respectively.

APNU, next month, will observe the tenth anniversary of its establishment in July 2011. The Partnership participated on its own in the General and Regional Elections in 2011 and in a coalition with the Alliance For Change (AFC) in 2015 and 2020. The APNU+AFC Coalition formed the Government from 2015 to 2020.

The Justice For All Party (JFAP) and Working People’s Alliance withdrew from APNU after GRE 2020. The new parties join with the Guyana Action Party (GAP), National Front Alliance (NFA) and People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR).

Representatives of all five partners attended Friday’s Executive Council meeting.