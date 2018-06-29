CPL 2018: Trinbago Knight Riders replace Dala with Gabriel

The Trinbago Knight Riders have signed Shannon Gabriel for the 2018 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL); as a replacement for South African pacer Junior Dala.

The Windies speedster will replace his fellow pacer who is no longer available for the tournament which bowls off from 8 August to 16 September.

Dala’s future absence is due to his international obligations with South Africa who will be playing Sri Lanka.

Gabriel meanwhile has been playing for the Windies Test team against Sri Lanka this month, taking 20 wickets at 14.95 including match figures of 13/121 in the St Lucia Test.

This will be Gabriel’s second spell with the Knight Riders having played for them during the 2014 Hero CPL.

While Gabriel has been playing Test cricket in recent times his Twenty20 record is very impressive. In his 35 matches in the format he has claimed 29 wickets at an average of 23 with an impressive economy rate of 7.07.

Speaking about the signing of Gabriel, Venky Mysore, Director of the defending champs Knight Riders said, hailed the pacer as a world-class bowler and was elated over the prospects of having a player of Gabriel’s calibre on-board ahead of their title defense this season.