Man accused of defrauding woman of $5M charged

A mining manager who allegedly defrauded a woman, who attempted to pay off for a murder accused to be freed, was on Friday before the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts for the offence.

Richard Alder, 46, of Enterprise, East Coast Demerara (ECD) denied the allegation that he defrauded Nicola Duggin of the cash sometime between September 20 2016 and January 20 2017 claiming to be in a position to get a murder charge against Robert Benn who was charged with the murder of 22-year-old Collin Pereira dismissed.

Benn, a businessman, allegedly shot and killed Pereira and injured Gail Ann Chacon in July of 2016 when they reversed their vehicle on his Perry Street, Tucville bridge.

Attorney for the accused, Keavon Best called the charge against Alder one without substance, while stating that his client did not receive any cash.

However, the Court heard from Police Prosecutor, Sanj Singh that Alder was given the money, which amounted to $5M, on several occasions, promising to give same to Pereira’s mother but failed to so.

Bail was not objected to in the matter and he was granted same in the sum of $200,000.

Alder will make his next appearance on July 20, 2018.