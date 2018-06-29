Man accused of attempting to murder ex in presence of their 3-y-o charged

Ramsawan Singh was on Friday arraigned for the attempted murder of his ex when he made his appearance at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

The 27-year-old was not required to plead to the indictable charge, which stated that on June 28, 2018 at Cornelia Ida, he unlawfully and maliciously wounded Geeta “Pinky” Deochand with intent to commit murder.

He was remanded to prison and will make his next court appearance on July 12.

Deochand of Lot 12 Sea View Street, Cornelia Ida, West Coast Demerara was reportedly stabbed several times about her body by the father of her three-year-old son.

Based on reports received, the 28-year-old mother of one was taking her son to school on June 18 at about 08:00h when the 27-year-old suspect rode up to her at Cornelia Ida, West Coast Demerara.

It was reported that Singh, who works at the Meadow Bank Wharf as a fish cleaner, requested to kiss his son, but the woman did not give him permission, and an argument ensued.

According to information received, the enraged man allegedly whipped out a knife from his pants pocket and started to stab the woman in the presence on their three-year-old son.

After committing the act, the man jumped on his pedal cycle and rode away, but was later apprehended by the Police.

Deochan remains a patient at the West Demerara Regional Hospital where she is listed as stable.