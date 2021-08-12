Covid: 2 more deaths, 88 new cases

Two more persons who were infected with the novel coronavirus have died, taking the toll to 569.

The latest fatalities both females: a 64-year-old female from Region 6 (East Berbice-Corentyne) and a 51-year-old from Region 3 (Essequibo Islands – West Demerara).

The country has also recorded 88 new cases of the virus, taking the total positives recorded to date to 23,244.

There are 16 persons in the ICU, 80 in institutional isolation, 731 in home isolation, and one in institutional quarantine.

Recoveries stand at 21,848.