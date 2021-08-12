MovieTowne, Caribbean Cinemas to reopen soon

Some two weeks after they had announced that they will keep their doors closed, MovieTowne and Caribbean Cinemas have now decided to reopen to the public.

Both companies announced via their Facebook Pages that they will be reopening soon.

Caribbean Cinemas posted “Caribbean Cinemas at Giftland Mall is opening SOON! Which movie are you looking forward to watch on the big screen?”

When contacted, Marketing Manager at the Giftland Mall Lorenzo Persaud said he could not provide any details. However, INews understands that they plan to reopen next week.

On the other hand, Marketing Manager of MovieTowne Cindy Ramnarine told this publication that they are aiming to reopen next week.

In its updated Covid-19 measures, the Guyana Government gave the greenlight for the operation of movie theatres at 40% capacity. The rules also stipulated that patrons including workers must be vaccinated and that food stands cannot be operated.

Both MovieTowne and Caribbean Cinemas had responded saying that they will keep their doors closed, owing to the restriction to sell food.

However, both companies have since opted to change their decisions.

According to the MovieTowne Marketing Manager, “we wanted to work hand-in-hand with the government, we were very appreciative of the re-opening and everything that’s happening, with a little restriction, we understand. With the vaccination rates going up, we wanted to work hand-in-hand with them in making sure that you’re safe.”

In this regard, she said “no concessions will be allowed, we are following with the gazetted restrictions…so we have no concessions. And, of course, persons will have to provide their vaccination booklet along with their ID cards when coming here so, at least once you have that first dose, you can enjoy movies on the big screen again.”