Unvaccinated persons will be allowed access to healthcare at public institutions – Ministry

The Ministry of Health announced today that all persons – whether or not they are vaccinated against the novel coronavirus – will be allowed access to healthcare services at public institutions.

The announcement comes in wake of an advisory issued by the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where it had noted that “only persons seeking emergency medical attention will be permitted to enter the compound without showing proof of vaccination”.

But the Ministry of Health has since clarified that “any patient seeking care at any public health facility across the ten administrative regions, whether vaccinated or not, MUST be allowed to access healthcare.”

The Ministry noted too that “persons accompanying the patient must show proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test to gain entry.”

See public advisory that was circulated by the GPHC: