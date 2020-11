In updated Covid-19 Emergency Measures, the Guyana Government has announced that the Covid-19 curfew will remain at 10:30pm to 4am.

This is according to the Official Gazette. The new measures take effect from December 1 to December 31.

During this period, there will be restrictions on social activities including the operation of bars and rum shops.

Additionally, no recreational activities will be allowed on any river, beach, pool or creek.

See full measures: