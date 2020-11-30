Guyana/Suriname ferry service to resume on Dec 12

The Guyana/Suriname ferry service will resume on December 12, according to update Covid-19 Emergency Measures published today.

“The Moleson Creek Crossing shall be opened from the 12th December, 2020 to facilitate travel between Guyana and Suriname. All operators and passengers shall comply with any port health measures issued by the Ministry of Health,” the new gazetted order states.

Guyana’s borders were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and it has been months since the MV Canawaima ferry has been out of operation – a move which has heavily impacted trade between the two nations of Guyana and Suriname.

The Guyana-Suriname Ferry Service was closed since March 14, 2020 – days after the first COVID-19 case was recorded in Guyana, prompting the shutdown of all ports of entry. Guyana has since reopened its airports – the Cheddi Jagan International Airport and the Eugene F Correia International Airport.