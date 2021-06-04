Court clerk charged for attempting to pervert justice

A typist clerk attached to the Suddie Supreme Court has been slapped with a charge of attempt to pervert justice.

Mariano Persaud, 37, of Zorg, Essequibo Coast, appeared before Magistrate Esther Sam at the Anna Regina Magistrate’s Court where she pleaded not guilty to the charge which stated that she attempted to pervert the course of the justice committee on public justice.

The defendant was initially charged on February 26, 2020 after she allegedly told Ramkumar Singh, Adrian Chung, and Drikcpaul Gobin to lie to the Police.

The charge stemmed from a Police investigation into the death of Arvin Toolsie Mayhilall of Zorg.

The woman was released on $50,000 bail and the case was adjourned to June 23, 2021.