Letter: Finally! GECOM has gumption to initiate removal of infamous trinity

Dear Editor,

GECOM Commissioners have finally found the gumption to move a motion for the removal of the infamous trinity, consisting of Lowenfield, Mingo and Myers, for their respective roles in attempting to rig the 2020 elections in favour of the APNU coalition.

It has been repeatedly stated that GECOM, as an autonomous institution, is empowered to conduct its own internal investigation on all personnel on its payroll for misconduct as it relates to lack of transparency, impartiality, and fairness in the conduct of their core business of conducting national and local government elections. This motion should have been tabled since the aftermath of the election’s fiasco, but as the old adage goes, better late than never.

On recently reflecting on our 55 years of independence, it struck me that over fifty percent of those years had been haunted by the dark spectre of electoral rigging. What a colossal tragedy in our narrative of self-government, given the wasted years, wasted talents, and opportunities lost due to the suppression of democracy and the rigging of elections.

This is the fundamental reason why we must collectively never allow the likes of Lowenfield et al to ever again entertain the thought of tampering with elections, given the fragility of our democracy. The full weight of GECOM’s disciplinary action for their removal would definitely be a victory for free and fair elections.

Yours sincerely,

Reggie Bhagwandin