Linden family adopts Paediatric Ward at Linden Hospital

The Paediatric Ward at the Linden Hospital Complex (LHC), Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice) was recently adopted by the family of a former nurse.

That section of the hospital was recently rehabilitated in honour of the late Clementina “Shirley” McClintock. Funding was provided by the family for the rehabilitation of the ward as well as the purchase of equipment and medical supplies.

McClintock was a former resident of Silvertown, Wismar, Linden, who served for over 40 years as a nurse in paediatrics. She passed away in 2019.

“Her family members, Sheila, Jocelyn and Selwyn McClintock, ensured her vision was made a reality by providing the necessary resources for the ward to be transformed into a more child-friendly atmosphere,” the LHC noted in a statement issued on Wednesday.

Medical Superintendent, Dr Joseph London thanked the family on behalf of the hospital’s management for the effort and resources which were channelled into the transformation of the unit.

He also emphasised the significant impact which the initiative would have on the delivery of quality healthcare services to the people of Region 10.

At a brief handover ceremony, Shirley McClintock thanked the supervisor of the Paediatric Ward, Jennifer Melville-Nelson and the nurses for the excellent job done in transforming the ward. She noted that while her family provided the funds, it was the staff attached to the unit who dedicated their time and energy to complete the rehabilitation.