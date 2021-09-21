Cop shot whilst making arrest; suspect also shot

A policeman and suspected bandit are currently receiving medical attention at the Georgetown Public Hospital after they were shot whilst law enforcement officials were executing an arrest.

The incident occurred at around 10:35hrs today at Leopold Street, Georgetown.

Police Headquarters said that a party of policemen were responding to an alleged robbery under arms when they apprehended the suspects, aged 20 and 24.

Whilst making the arrest, a scuffle ensued between the suspects and a policeman.

“One of the suspects held on to the policeman’s firearm, trying to disarm him. The firearm dislodged and the policeman was shot in his left thigh and one of the suspects also received a gunshot wound to his left thigh,” the police statement noted.

Both injured persons were escorted to the Hospital. The other suspect is in police custody as investigations continue.

According to the police report, it is alleged that the duo robbed a 68-year-old man of a gold chain and an artificial gold band.