8 days later: Teen succumbs to injuries received in Sheriff Street smash-up

Some eight days after she was involved in a serious accident, a 19-year-old girl of Lamaha Park, East La Penitence, Georgetown has succumbed to her injuries.

On September 12, 2021, Isha Persuad suffered injuries about her body after a motorcar and motorcycle collided at the junction of Sheriff Street and Fourth Street, Georgetown.

The motorcar, driven by a 22-year-old man had collided with the bike which was being operated by a 23-year-old man. The teenager was the pillion rider on the motorbike.

Persaud was hospitalised up to the time of her demise on September 20 at the Georgetown Public Hospital. She never regain consciousness.

Investigations are ongoing.