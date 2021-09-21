Jagdeo to lead delegation to Ghana next month as Pres. Ali agrees to enhance collaboration

President Dr Irfaan Ali and his Ghanaian counterpart, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo today held fruitful discussions and agreed to work closer together.

High on the agenda is a visit by a Guyanese delegation led by Vice President, the Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, to the West African nation in the first week of October to enhance cooperation between the two countries.

Today’s bilateral meeting between the two leaders took place at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City following the opening of the General Debate of the 76th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The Presidents spoke about several matters of mutual interests, including oil and gas, climate change and the environment, capacity building, and training.

Both leaders agreed that today’s meeting would enhance greater collaboration in addressing matters of common interests at the global level.

President Ali was accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd; Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Mrs Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett, and Foreign Secretary, Mr Robert Persaud.

The Guyanese Head of State is expected to meet with several other world leaders and high-ranking members of international organisations while in New York for the UNGA this week.