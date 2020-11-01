Cop hospitalised after falling from speeding ATV on Purini Trail

A Police Sergeant is now hospitalised after he and another colleague fell off an ATV (all-terrain vehicle), which was speeding along the Purini Trail, Mazaruni River, Region Seven.

The incident occurred sometime around 17:20h on Saturday.

The injured cop has been identified as 46-year-old Kester Moriah, who is stationed at the Bartica Police Station.

According to police reports, Sergeant Moriah and Constable Shaquille Downer left on the ATV driven by a 47-year-old Bartica, Region Seven resident, Shawn Welcome, to investigate a report of Simple Larceny at the Purini Backdam.

The accident occurred when they were returning to Bartica. It was reported that the driver was proceeding north along Purini Trail at a fast rate of speed when he collided with a speed hump and lost control of the ATV, causing both pillion riders to fall unto the trail.

Sgt Moriah received injuries about his body. He was picked up in a semi-conscious state and transported to the Bartica Regional Hospital, where he was treated by a doctor and subsequently admitted a patient in the male surgical ward suffering from laceration to his head and abrasion about his body.

His condition is regarded as stable, the police said.

Investigation in progress.