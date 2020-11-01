14-Y-O injured in ECD hit-and-run accident

An East Coast Demerara teenager is now suffering from a fractured skull after the bicycle he was riding was struck by a motor car late Saturday night.

Injured is a 14-year-old resident of Annandale Public Road, ECD.

According to the police, the accident occurred sometime around 23:45h on the Annandale Public Road.

It was reported that the teenager was with his friend was riding their respective bicycles on the Annandale Public Road when a so far unidentified motor car, proceeding in the same direction, drove up behind them and collided with the rear of the victim’s bike. This resulted in the teenager falling onto the road and receiving injuries to his head and body.

The car drove away after hitting the teen’s bike.

Meanwhile, the injured young man was picked up in an unconscious state and taken the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC), where he was examined by a doctor and admitted a patient about 03:00h in Male Surgical 1 Ward.

The police said, his condition is regarded as stable but critical.

Further enquiries are ongoing.