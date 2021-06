A Police Constable from Regional Division Three is under close arrested after his partner filed a report of assault against him.

The incident occurred at around 00:29hrs today at their home.

In a brief statement from the Guyana Police Force (GPF), it was noted that the rank was placed under close-arrest following a report by his partner that she had been assaulted by him earlier in the night.

He remains in custody pending investigations.

No other information was revealed.