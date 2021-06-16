Mohamed’s company gets approval for quarry operation

Nazar “Shell” Mohamed under the Hadi’s World Inc franchise has been given the green light from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to commence its quarrying operations.

The licence was on Tuesday issued to the company by Natural Resources Minister, Vickram Bharrat.

When contacted, Azruddin Mohamed was elated that the application was successful, noting that they are expected to commence operation in the first quarter of 2022.

According to Mohamed, now that the licence has been granted, the company will begin the purchase and importation of the requisite quarry equipment that cannot be sourced in Guyana.

He explained that the licence was granted under a sister company of Mohamed’s Enterprises located at Lot 29 Lombard Street, Georgetown, and owned by the senior Mohamed.

In March, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) notified the public that applications had been received from Mohamed’s for Kwapau Quarry Areas 1 and 2 and ATANA Quarry Blocks 1 and 2.

Both operations are located in the Mazaruni River, Essequibo; Mazaruni Mining District 3.

This comes on the heels of rapid economic growth in the construction field, especially a number of projects listed by Government and private developers including the construction of the Demerara Harbour Bridge and a number of road and highways projects.

However, this venture will not only see the creation of jobs for the locals within the communities airmarked but given the future demand for stone, every local operator will be able to benefit and see the competition as good for the industry.

Mohamed extended his gratitude to the Government for affording the company the opportunity to further serve the Guyanese populace.