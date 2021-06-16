Guyana remains without 2nd dose Sputnik V vaccines, should arrive shortly – Dr Anthony

Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony today revealed that the country remains without second doses of the Sputnik V vaccines but assured that the consignment will arrive shortly.

“We don’t have in country right now but we are making the arrangements to make sure we can get it in as soon as possible,” the Health Minister noted.

He also assured that persons who have received their first jab of the Sputnik V vaccine can wait as much as 12-weeks for their second shots.

“As soon as we get those vaccines in, because I know that a lot of people have been eagerly awaiting for the second dose to come in, as soon as we get it in, we’ll announce it so that across the country, people can go and get their second dose Sputnik V,” Dr Anthony said.

Last week, the Health Minister had announced that the vaccines were expected sometime this week.

On May 27, the Health Ministry had announced that no second doses are available for Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine following a delay in supplies.

In the meantime, first doses of the Sputnik V vaccines are available. First and second doses of the AstraZeneca and Sinopharm vaccines are also available.

To date, 223,659 persons have received a first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine while 92,157 persons are fully inoculated.

The Health Minister noted that to date, authorities have received no reports of persons who are fully immunised becoming hospitalised from Covid-19. He said there are also no reports of persons who are fully immunised dying from the virus.