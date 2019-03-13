Clinton Williams new GMSA President

The Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association (GMSA) Tuesday elected Clinton Williams, the Chief Executive Officer of the Guyana National Industrial Company Incorporated (GNIC), as its new President.

He will serve for the period 2019-2020.

Williams succeeded former President, Shyam Nokta who served in the said capacity from 2017-2019.

Williams is being supported by Ramsay Ali of Sterling Products as First Vice President, Rafeek Khan of Woods Direct as Second Vice President and Glenis Hodge of Tropical Shipping as Third Vice President.

Williams said he aims to work closely with his Board to address the social, political and economic issues of Guyana.

Williams will also be serving as the Chairman of the Association’s Construction and Engineering Sub-sector.

The Chairmen of the various sub-sectors include Ramsay Ali as Chairman of the Agro-processing Sub-sector, Rafeek Khan as Chairman of the Forestry & Wood Products Sub-sector, Carol Webster-Carter as Chairwoman of the Services sub-sector, Brian James as Chairman of the Fast Foods Sub-sector and Annette Arjoon-Martins as Chairperson of the Environmental Sub-sector.

Other Executive members of the board include Shyam Nokta of Environmental Management Consultants, Yonette Jeffers of Laparkan Trading, Ramesh Dookhoo of Banks DIH Ltd, Peter Pompey of Brass Aluminum Cast Iron Foundry, Andre Cummings of Cummings Wood Products, Raymond Ramsaroop of Edward B. Beharry & Company Ltd, Clement Duncan of Swansea Industrial Associates, Joycelyn Williams of JTW Management Institute Inc. and Mahadeo Panchu of KSM Investments.