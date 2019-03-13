Housekeeper charged for stealing from Minister Broomes

Donetta Rajkumar, 33, was charged for stealing over $100,000 from Junior Natural Resources Minister Simona Broomes.

Rajkumar, of La Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara (WBD) appeared before Magistrate Faith McGusty and denied that between March 6-7 2019 at Lodge Housing Scheme, she stole $195,000 from Minister Broomes.

Rajkumar was at the time employed as a housekeeper.

The woman, who is being represented by Attorney at Law Everton Lammy is contending that at no time did she remove the cash.

Police Prosecutor Seon Blackman objected to bail being granted, citing that the accused was the lone person, other that Broomes, who had access to the cash.

However, the woman was granted bail in the sum of $75,000. She is expected to return to court on April 3, 2019.