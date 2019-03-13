Bail revoked for national footballer charged with armed robbery, damaging ex-lover’s car

Nineteen-year-old national footballer, Jobe Caesar, who was last January remanded to prison for allegedly attacking and robbing his ex-girlfriend, but who was later granted bail, had his bail revoked by Magistrate Faith McGusty on Wednesday.

According to reports, Caesar who was ordered to stay away from the Virtual Complainant (VC), Jennifer Valdium in the matter, breached the said protective order. He reportedly again attacked and hit the young woman to her face.

Further, the defendant who was granted $150,000 bail reportedly also failed to comply with a stipulation attached to bail, which had ordered that he report to the Police Station until the completion of the matter before the Court.

As such, bail was revoked and he was remanded to prison until April 3 2019 when the matter continues.

The initial charge against Caesar of Albouystown, Georgetown, alleged that he, on November 25 2018 at Albert and Charlotte Streets, Georgetown, unlawfully and maliciously damaged a motorcar valued $3.5M property of Valdium.

On the same day at the said location, Casear, while being armed with a gun, robbed the woman of her cell phone valued $30,000.

The accused is a football player attached to the Fruta Conquerors team.