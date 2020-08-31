Chief Prison Officer killed, 2 critical following 2-vehicle collision

The Chief Prison Officer attached to the Guyana Prison Service was this morning killed while two others are critical following a two-vehicle collision along Homestretch Avenue, Georgetown.

This was confirmed by Director of Prisons, Gladwin Samuels who said that the dead officer was identified as Prince Cox, 38, of Schoonord, West Bank Demerara. The two others who are hospitalized are Leslie Thornhill and Javon Hector.

Based on reports received, the car in which Cox and the two others were travelling slammed into another vehicle. As a result of the collision, the officers sustained severe injuries and were rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital where Cox died while receiving medical attention.

The police have launched an investigation into the smash-up.