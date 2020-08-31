APNU/AFC Coalition’s Election Petition filed

The APNU/AFC Coalition has filed its election petition, challenging the results of the March 2 Election.

The party’s lawyers had approached the High Court on Thursday last and filed its application for leave to pave the way for the filing of the petition.

Party members had posited that the coalition expects that the court will not frustrate the speedy hearing of the petition.

A National Recount which was agreed to by former President David Granger and then Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo showed that the PPP/C secured 233,336 votes while the APNU/AFC obtained 217,920 votes – a difference of some 15,416 votes.

But after five months of a series of litigation and delayed tactics, the PPP/C was finally declared the winner of the March 2, 2020 elections by the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) and Dr Irfaan Ali was sworn in as Guyana’s ninth Executive President on August 2.