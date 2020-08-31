Clairmont Mingo gets $600,000 bail

Embattled Region Four Returning Officer Clairmont Mingo has been granted bail in the sum of $600,000 in relation to four charges of misconduct in public office in relation to the March 2 General and Regional Elections.

Mingo made his appearance this morning before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

He is slated to make his next court appearance on September 25, 2020.

Mingo was arrested by police last week in relation to a probe into allegations of electoral fraud.