Shaik Baksh appointed CEO of GWI

Following is a statement from the Ministry of Housing and Water on the appointment of Mr Shaik Baksh as Chief Executive Officer of the Guyana Water Inc.:

The Ministry of Housing and Water wishes to extend heartiest congratulations and welcome to the newly appointed Chief Executive Officer of the Guyana Water Inc. Mr. Shaik Baksh.

The Ministry and its sister agency, the Central Housing and Planning Authority look forward to working together for the further development of the sector.

Mr. Baskh brings with him a wealth of knowledge having served in the sector for a number of years. He held the post of Minister of Housing and Water from 1998 to 2006. He also served in the capacity of CEO at the Guyana Water Inc. from 2012 to 2015.

Mr. Baksh holds a Bachelor’s degree in Management from the University of Guyana and an MSc in Management from the University of London. He has also served as a lecturer at the University of Guyana and as an executive in the private sector.