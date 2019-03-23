Chef in ‘hot water’ after police find illegal shotgun in mining camp

Police in ‘F’ Division (Interior Locations) have arrested a chef, who was the lone occupant at a mining camp where an illegal shotgun and matching ammunition were found.

Reports are that police received reports that someone at the camp had an illegal weapon and went to investigate. Upon arriving at the camp located at Kupang Backdam, Cuyuni River, sometime around 10:00h on Friday, the ranks observed that the chef was the only one there.

Nevertheless, a search was conducted on the premises during which they discovered the unlicensed shotgun along with 29 live cartridges and an empty cartridge casing.

The 38-year-old chef was immediately taken into police custody, where he is said to be co-operating with the police as further investigations are on-going.