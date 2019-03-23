President Granger’s 1st phase of medical treatment in Cuba successful – medical specialists

-no more chemo treatment, radiotherapy to commence in April

The first phase of President Granger’s medical treatment in the Republic of Cuba has been successfully completed and the Cuban medical specialists, who are overseeing his medical care for Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, have expressed their full satisfaction with the President’s response to chemotherapy and his overall physical well-being.

This is according to a release from the Ministry of Presidency on Saturday March 23, 2019, which also says that based on their expert evaluation of the President’s medical condition, the Cuban medical specialists have deemed the chemo “no longer necessary” in the treatment of the President.

The Guyanese Head of State is expected to commence radiotherapy in early April 2019.

President Granger left for Cuba last Saturday and is expected to return today March 23, 2019. He was accompanied by First Lady, Mrs. Sandra Granger, and ADC to the President, Major Mark St. Claire.

According to the government’s missive, Cuban Foreign Affairs Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla paid a courtesy call on President Granger Friday and congratulated him on the positive response to the medical treatment.

The President noted that this is the third time that Minister Bruno Rodriguez has visited him since he has been undergoing medical care in Cuba, the statement said.

President Granger was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma by the Cuban medical team at CIMEQ late last October and has been undergoing medical treatment and evaluation by specialists at that institution.