CCJ fixes case management hearing in challenge of GECOM Chairman’s appointment

The Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) has set a date for a case management hearing in relation to the appeal filed to reverse the Court of Appeal’s ruling in relation to the appointment of Justice James Patterson as Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM).

The case management conference has been set for March 29, 2019 via video conference at the Appeal Court.

A notice from the CCJ’s Deputy Registrar states that the conference will give directions regarding an application to treat the Notice of Appeal as an urgent matter and to also determine the orders that are appropriate and necessary including the provision of timelines for filing submissions and other documents to further progress the case.

People’s Progressive Party (PPP’s) Executive Member, Zulficar Mustapha, had approached the High Court to challenge President David Granger’s unilateral appointment of Justice Patterson as the GECOM Chairman.

However last June, acting Chief Justice Roxane George upheld the appointment and efforts to reverse this ruling at the level of the Court of Appeal were futile.

As such, Mustapha’s legal team, led by former Attorney General Anil Nandlall, approached the CCJ and were granted leave to overturn the Appeal Court’s ruling.