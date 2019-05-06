Charlestown man dies after minibus plunges into trench

Thirty-four-year-old Michael Cozier of Charlestown, Georgetown was on Sunday evening killed after the minibus he was travelling ended up in a trench at Garden of Eden, East Bank Demerara. Several others were injured including a 44-year-old Police Constable.

Based on information received, the driver of the minibus lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a trench while transporting about seven passengers.

After the accident, the driver of the minibus bearing registration number BXX 3014 has since fled the scene.

However, the passengers of the minibus were assisted by public spirited citizens and taken to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre where Cozier was pronounced dead on arrival.

The Police Constable and another passenger were reported transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital to be further treated. An investigation has been launched into the fatal accident.